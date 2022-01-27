Nottingham city centre late-night medical scheme extended
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A city centre scheme offering medical help to people, particularly women, on a night out has been extended.
A refuge area called Safe Space was set up in Old Market Square, in Nottingham, on selected weekends last month.
The office of the police and crime commissioner (PCC) runs the service with first aid charity St John's Ambulance.
They said it had helped people with issues including assault-related injuries.
The PCC said the scheme, which will be available until March was set up to provide medical help and support to people if they find themselves in danger or at risk on a night out.
It said people have sought help for issues including alcohol intoxication, assault-related injuries and help for pre-existing medical conditions.
'Prevent hospital admissions'
Jade Quittenton, a community operations manager at St John Ambulance, said: "Our volunteers can care for anyone who's worse for wear, sick or injured, and take people to the emergency department if they need that.
"We also relieve support on health services by preventing unnecessary hospital admissions."
Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said the scheme was funded from a government grant to find "practical solutions" to improve women's safety in public spaces.
Commissioner Henry said: "We've had encouraging feedback about Safe Space and want to help other women who find themselves in vulnerable or risky circumstances on a night out."
The service works along side Nottinghamshire Police, street pastors and venues in the city.
