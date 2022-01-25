Met Police: Deceived activist Kate Wilson awarded compensation
An activist deceived into a relationship with an undercover officer has been awarded £230,000 compensation after a tribunal found the Metropolitan Police breached her human rights.
Kate Wilson met Mark Kennedy while he was posing as an environmental campaigner in Nottingham in 2003.
It later emerged he was married and had sexual relationships with up to 10 other women during his deployment.
Last year the tribunal case revealed "disturbing and lamentable failings".
