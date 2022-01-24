Bassetlaw District Council warns of flat bin lid policy enforcement
Residents in a part of Nottinghamshire have been warned bins will not be emptied if the lids are not down flat.
Bassetlaw District Council said it was taking a more "proactive" approach to its flat lid policy, with warning stickers being put on offending bins.
Officials said over-full containers led to litter being blown out and staff put at risk of injury from heavy loads or lids flapping in the wind.
Bins breaking the rule from the start of February will not be collected.
'Emotive subject'
Throughout January, the council has been placing yellow warning stickers on both recycling and household waste bins where the lids will not shut.
From February, these containers will be given a red sticker and the contents - or any material in bags beside the bin - will not be taken.
Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: "We have always operated a flat lid policy but believe the time is right to be more proactive and encourage residents to think more about how much waste they generate and how they can dispose of this waste.
"We understand that this is an emotive subject for residents and believe that the majority of households will already be doing what they can to reduce, reuse and recycle."
A number of residents have expressed their anger on social media.
Patricia Hancock commented on the council's Facebook post: "We can't recycle glass, foil, shredded paper….. perhaps Bassetlaw Council needs to take notice of its own words first and arrange it so we can actually recycle".
Paul Pritchard responded to the announcement by saying: "They're going to moan there's a rubbish problem soon enough with all the rubbish bags being dumped on paths and flytipping".
