Mansfield man jailed for raping underage girl
- Published
A 38-year-old man has been jailed for six years and two months for raping an underage girl.
Police said Daniel Hempsall, from Forest Town in Mansfield, assaulted the girl in December 2020 and was arrested soon afterwards.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of rape.
Hempsall, of Tudor Avenue, was added to the sex offenders register for life.
He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
