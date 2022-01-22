Two men die in Nottinghamshire M1 crash
- Published
Two people died after a three-vehicle crash on the M1, police have confirmed.
Two vans and a lorry were involved in the crash on the motorway at about 02:45 GMT on Thursday, officers said.
The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 26 and 25, in Nottinghamshire, for most of the day while emergency services dealt with it.
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.
