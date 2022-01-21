Colin Slater: Notts County tributes planned for sports commentator
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Tributes to a former BBC sports broadcaster, who became firmly identified with the club he covered for almost 50 years, are due to take place.
Colin Slater, who died this month at the age of 87, was known as the voice of Notts County, thanks to his coverage for BBC Radio Nottingham.
The club said it planned to honour his life at its home match against Barnet later.
Chief executive Jason Turner said his death had left the club "heartbroken".
'A great friend'
In a statement, the club said it would be remembering Mr Slater's "immense contribution" via a flag featuring his photograph, which would be displayed in the Kop.
The matchday programme will be dedicated to Mr Slater and a special video will be played on large screens.
The club also plans a minute's applause ahead of the 19:45 GMT kick-off at Meadow Lane.
"Colin's family, friends and colleagues will be in attendance as special guests of the club," the statement said.
"The club are also considering further permanent options to recognise Colin beyond his induction into the Hall of Fame in 2014, his appointment as an honorary vice-president following his retirement and the naming of the Meadow Lane media lounge in his honour."
Actress Vicky McClure, a County fan, has also been sharing her memories of Mr Slater.
"I've got so many lovely memories of Colin," she told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"He was always so welcoming. The passion he put into that club was something else.
"He's well-known throughout the football world. County will be a very different place without him."
Mr Turner said: "Everyone at Meadow Lane is heartbroken to have lost not only an iconic figure in the club's history, but also a great friend.
"I have been incredibly privileged to have got to know Colin well since my arrival at the club six years ago, working closely with him on many projects, travelling with him to away matches and enjoying his company at social events.
"As everyone knows, Colin was staunchly passionate about many things, not least Notts County, and he was an inspirational figure to be around."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.