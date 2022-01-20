After Life benches inspired by Ricky Gervais show installed
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Benches to mark the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss have been installed in parks to provide a place for people to chat and reflect.
The benches were installed at two parks in Nottingham.
They are among 25 benches donated to local councils by streaming service Netflix and the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
They mark the launch of the final series of After Life.
The benches were installed at the Arboretum and Highfields Park in the city.
In After Life the main character Tony, played by Gervais, is often seen sitting on a bench in the churchyard where his wife is buried.
A woman played by Penelope Wilton, whose husband is also buried in the cemetery, often sits beside him.
The bench is the setting of their conversations across all three series, as Tony deals with his grief.
The benches installed in Nottingham have been engraved with a quote from the show "Hope is Everything".
Ricky Gervais said: "We hope the benches will create a lasting legacy for After Life, as well as become a place for people to visit."
Eddie Curry, from Nottingham City Council, said: "We are delighted to be chosen to take not one but two of the Benches of Hope.
"We know people have really relied on our open spaces during lockdown - for exercise, for wellbeing and for their mental health.
"These benches will provide even more opportunities to sit, be still, chat as well as giving you a chance to reflect."
