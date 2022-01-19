Police appeal to find Afghanistan war medal stolen in burglary
Police are appealing for information after a "priceless" war medal was stolen during a burglary.
The Afghanistan tour medal was taken from a home in Highbury Walk, Bulwell, Nottingham, between 16:30 and 18:30 GMT on 12 January.
Nottinghamshire Police said the black issue medal was engraved with the words PT Gregory 33055699 and had an image of The Queen on the front.
It had "huge sentimental value" to the affected family, the force added.
The medal was taken along with a number of items, including jewellery, during the break-in.
Investigator Samantha Fowler, from the force's city burglary team, said: "If you've seen this priceless item for sale, either online or in person, or have any more information that could help us track it down, we'd ask that you please get in touch with us."
