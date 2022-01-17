Father and son killed in Mansfield car crash
- Published
A father and son have died in a car crash, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Chesterfield Road North in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, just after 18:10 GMT on Saturday.
Police believe three cars were involved in the collision.
The driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to hospital with multiple fractures. His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for the force said they could not confirm the ages at this stage.
Sergeant Craig Luckett of Nottinghamshire Police said: "A father and young son have tragically lost their lives following this incident and specialist officers are supporting family members.
"Our thoughts are with them all at this very difficult time.
"We continue to investigate the incident thoroughly and as part of our ongoing enquiries we are now re-appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch."
