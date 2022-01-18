Nottingham memorial gardens to be restored in £1.7m project
A century-old Nottingham landmark is to be renovated after £1.7m of funding was secured.
Victoria Embankment Memorial Gardens will see its war memorial and original gardens restored, along with a new visitor centre and toilets.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund has given £1.1m, with The Transforming Cities Fund, The War Memorials Trust and city council also contributing.
The work, which will include various veteran groups, will begin in March.
Relaxation and recreation
Two rounds of consultation involving park users, veteran groups and the Friends Group had shaped much of the process, the city council said.
As well as the memorial and gardens, work will include restoring the pond and fountains, improving footpaths and new park furniture such as benches and bins.
Rosemary Healy, portfolio holder for transport and cleansing services, said: "I am delighted to see further investment in Nottingham's open and green spaces.
"Victoria Embankment Memorial Gardens are of great importance and have been an asset to Nottingham for nearly 100 years.
"In 2019 we completed the WW1 Memorial and this additional funding will allow future generations to re-discover the site as a place for contemplation, relaxation and recreation within the local community."
