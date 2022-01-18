Sutton-in-Ashfield safety app trial for women and girls
Six apps aimed at making women and girls feel safer on the streets are being trialled in a Nottinghamshire town.
Ashfield District Council is testing the effectiveness of a series of smartphone apps in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
The pilot will see six female volunteers trial each app, which will allow them to use features such as making touch-activated SOS calls.
The £550,000 trial is backed by the government's Safer Streets Fund.
'Reduce fear'
Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety, said: "We are committed to making Ashfield a safe place to live and work for women and girls."
Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry said: "This is a very exciting project and we are proud to be out in front nationally in trialling these smartphone safety apps.
"Women have told us they already use technology to make them feel safer.
"This pilot is about making sure we offer them the very best solution on the market to increase reassurance, reduce fear and, above all, protect them from harm."
The Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Service (NIDAS), said it was backing the pilot.
Insp Mark Dickson, district commander for Ashfield at Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is an exciting trial of new technology that shows our ongoing commitment to ensuring everyone feels safe in our community."
Extensive trials on the most successful app will take place until March, followed by recommendations on whether it should be widely adopted.
