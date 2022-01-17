Hucknall: Boy, 15, arrested after man trapped under car
A teenager has been arrested after a man was seriously hurt when he became trapped under a car.
Emergency services helped to free the 18-year-old, who was unconscious, in Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, at about 09:20 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition, police said.
A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also detained on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and driving without a licence and insurance. He has now been released on conditional bail.
Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for witnesses and information.
