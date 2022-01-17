Worksop driver banned from roads after hitting homeless man with car
A man who hit a homeless man with his car after getting into an argument has been banned from driving and handed a suspended prison sentence.
Nottinghamshire Police said John Cutts was at Victoria Retail Park in Worksop on 25 August 2018, when the homeless man insulted him and his girlfriend.
Cutts told police he replied with abusive words before entering a supermarket to do some shopping.
When he came back, he mounted the kerb while driving away.
The victim received minor injuries after jumping out of the way of the vehicle as it came towards him, police said.
Cutts, 57, of Clinton Street, Worksop, admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and also disqualified from driving for 30 months.
Insp Neil Bellamy said: "This was a shocking incident and I fear that had the victim not managed to jump out of the way, this could have been a fatality."
