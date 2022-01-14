Abandoned husky found tied to telegraph pole in Beeston
By Amy Woodfield
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
The owner of a dog found tied to a telegraph pole outside a school is being sought by the RSPCA.
The charity said it was contacted after parents saw the husky cross in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, on Monday and were concerned it had been abandoned.
He was collected and taken to the Radcliffe-on-Trent animal centre, where staff have called him Storm.
Officers said he is microchipped but the contact details registered appear to be out-of-date.
The RSPCA said the dog was found outside the entrance to Eskdale Junior School on Ghost House Lane.
Inspector Keith Ellis, from the charity, said: "The dog was tied up to a wooden post with a piece of thin blue rope."
He said the microchip was registered in July 2019 and the dog could be around two to three years old.
"I'd be really keen to find out where he's come from or who is responsible for abandoning him," Mr Ellis added.
Anyone who recognises the dog or has any information about him has been asked to contact the RSPCA appeal line.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.