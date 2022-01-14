Arrest after elderly man robbed and stamped on in Clifton
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an elderly man reported being robbed and stamped on.
The attack happened at a home in Clifton at 03:00 GMT on Wednesday after the man refused to hand over money to a woman, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The victim said he was pushed to the floor, stamped on and his TV was stolen but police said he did not sustain any serious injuries.
A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Nick Wood, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The victim in this case has been through a frightening ordeal and we are working together with partner agencies to make sure he is supported."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.