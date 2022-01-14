Terry Radford death: Coroner criticises prison for releasing killer
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A coroner has criticised the decision to release a prisoner who one day later killed a grandfather by reversing into him at speed in a stolen car.
Gavin Collins killed 87-year-old Terry Radford in a psychotic episode after he was released early from HMP Ranby.
He was set free despite setting two fires at the prison, assaulting prison staff, and being put into segregation.
An inquest held by coroner Laurinda Bower found policy was not followed during the release process.
Both she and Mr Radford's family have criticised three prison governors involved in his release, and his family intend to raise the matter with their MPs.
Ms Bower also criticised a Ministry of Justice (MoJ) scheme, which made it possible for Collins to be released early.
Known as the Home Detention Curfew (HDC) scheme, it allows for prisoners to be released before the end of their sentences, even if they have been moved to a prison's segregation unit as Collins had been.
"This seems a preposterous position," Ms Bower said at Nottingham Coroner's Court.
"If the prisoner's risk of harm cannot be managed with the full force of control applicable on a prison residential block, how on Earth can it be managed by the probation service at arm's length?"
She said she would be raising her concerns with the MoJ by sending them a Prevention of Future Deaths report, and asking them what action they will take.
How was Mr Radford killed?
Mr Radford, who was a grandfather, retired teacher and former magistrate, was killed by Collins at the end of what a judge described as a "trail of havoc".
This trail of havoc, on 19 April 2019, included him forcing his way into several people's homes and stealing three cars.
He crashed the first two cars, then forced his way into a woman's home by smashing the back door.
Collins then used blood from his hands to daub crucifixes on the heads of the woman and her children, while talking about God and making threats to kill them.
He then stole her car, which he used to drive into Mr Radford, before he got out and shouted: "I've killed him, I've killed the devil."
Mr Radford, who had been waiting at a bus stop in Mansfield Woodhouse in Nottinghamshire, died at the scene.
Collins was later jailed for 21 years for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
How did Collins behave in prison?
Collins had been serving a prison sentence for burglary, theft from a dwelling, and other dishonesty offences, and was originally meant to be released on 20 July 2019.
He had a history of mental health problems and substance misuse, and was prescribed various medication while at HMP Ranby.
He was approved for early release under the HDC policy, and was due to leave the prison on 8 March 2019. However, this release was postponed because he submitted an adulterated drug test.
Ms Bower said this delay appeared to have triggered "an extreme response from Mr Collins", who "became incensed by his perception of injustice at not being released" early on 8 March.
The inquest heard he became increasingly volatile, and on 29 March he sprayed prison staff with a liquid containing bleach, set fire to his cell, and assaulted an officer with a piece of wood when he tried to put out the fire.
As a result he was placed in segregation, where he started another fire on the evening of 4 April.
When an officer entered his cell, Collins jumped on his bed, pulled out a plastic knife, lunged towards the officer, and hit him on the head.
While being restrained, Collins shouted he was going to "slash" an officer and it would be a "thrill" to kill one of them.
Why was Collins released early?
Collins's behaviour on 4 April caused one of the prison governors, Governor Duggan, to open what is known as an "adjudication". An independent adjudicator external to the prison, such as a local magistrate, should then have considered what happened and could have made Collins serve additional days in prison.
This would also have stopped Collins from being released early, because the HDC policy framework does not allow for prisoners to be released while they are awaiting an independent adjudication.
However, the inquest heard evidence that the adjudication was downgraded and dealt with internally after a meeting between three other prisoner governors - Archer, Cope and Fretwell - on 15 April.
Governor Cope then heard the adjudication herself on 16 April, signed the paperwork for Collins's release, and he was released on 18 April.
Ms Bower said in her findings and conclusion: "I am satisfied, on a balance of probabilities, that the purpose of the re-review of the level of adjudication was to circumvent the HDC policy which mandated a further postponement of Mr Collins's release."
Ms Bower said it was "quite shocking" that Governor Archer and Governor Cope did not mention the discussion of 15 April in their statements provided to the inquest.
"They both must have realised the consequences of their decision once news got back to the prison of Terry's death," she said.
"I cannot envisage a situation where this would be thought to be irrelevant to my inquiry."
What have Mr Radford's family said?
The inquest was attended by Mr Radford's son and daughter-in-law.
In a statement, the family said the actions of the three prison officers had "facilitated the early release of a volatile and unpredictable prisoner into the community".
"We are now left to live with this every day. Our family have lost the most wonderful dad and granddad," they said.
"The other victims of this horrific event are still trying to rebuild their lives. Our hearts go out to them."
Why was an inquest held?
Ms Bower said a full inquest was unusual following a criminal trial, but this one was held largely as a result of a police family liaison officer called Det Con Greg Evans.
"I wish to make it clear that if it had not been for DC Evans raising his concerns about Mr Collins's release, a wrong would have persisted forever more," she said.
"Because all of the agency reviews that have taken place to date have concluded that HM Prison and Probation Service policy had been followed during the process of releasing Mr Collins.
"I have found this, categorically, not to be the case."
The MoJ said it was currently reviewing the policy that led to Collins's early release and Mr Radford's death.
"Our thoughts remain with Mr Radford's family and friends. We will carefully consider the coroner's findings and respond in due course," an MoJ spokesperson said.
"We are currently reviewing HDC policy to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place to protect victims and the public."
