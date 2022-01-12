Cancer blood test: Mansfield volunteers to take part in NHS trial
- Published
Thousands of volunteers have been asked to give blood samples as part of a trial for a revolutionary blood test.
The Galleri test is designed to check for the earliest signs of more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.
The NHS trial aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers, who will give blood samples at mobile clinics around the country, with the latest taking place in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.
The trial is due to run in the town until 22 January.
The test works by finding chemical changes in fragments of genetic code - cell-free DNA (cfDNA) - that leak from tumours into the bloodstream.
The trial is invitation-only, and the NHS is sending thousands of letters to people aged between 50 and 77 to attend the clinic on Chesterfield Road.
After giving an initial sample, they will be invited back after 12 months, and again at two years, to give further blood samples.
Initial results of the study are expected by 2023. If successful, NHS England plans to extend the tests to a further one million people in 2024 and 2025.
