Chilwell: Man in court over 75-year-old's death
A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter over an attack on another man who died six days later.
Nottinghamshire Police said Neil Robinson, 75, was assaulted on Ranson Road, Chilwell at about 12:20 GMT on 16 December.
He was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, but died after his condition deteriorated.
James Gill, 39, of Station Road, Arksey, Doncaster, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at the city's crown court on 4 February.
