Covid: Nottingham City Transport driver shortage sees bus services cut
- Published
Nottingham bus services have been reduced as a driver shortage hits the city.
Operator Nottingham City Transport (NCT) announced last month it would temporarily run a Saturday timetable on weekdays from Monday.
The NightBus network will also be suspended.
It cited the number of drivers self-isolating due to Covid as being behind the drop in driver numbers.
Passengers are being urged to go to the NCT website for the latest information and revised timetables.
David Astill, NCT managing director, said: "Prior to Christmas, despite our best efforts, our service reliability was not at the standard our customers expect or at a standard we are happy to continue delivering.
"We recognise that short notice cancellations cause inconvenience to customers when an advertised bus doesn't turn up. By adopting this revised timetable, customers will be able to plan around the level of service we feel we can confidently and consistently deliver."
NCT said the temporary timetable will remain in place until driver availability increases.
