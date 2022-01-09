Covid operation cancellations leave girl, 13, in pain
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A mother has said her 13-year-old daughter is in pain every day as she continues to wait for an operation which has been cancelled twice.
Keri said her daughter Keris was due to have a leg lengthening operation at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in October but it was cancelled due to Covid-related staff shortages.
It was rescheduled for November but cancelled for the same reason.
The QMC has been contacted for a comment.
Keri, 41, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, said her daughter has hip dysplasia which has resulted in one leg being about 3.5cm (1.3in) longer than the other.
She said: "She is such a strong young lady who gets on with it, but most days she is in pain.
"In PE she can't run, because her knee swells up."
Keri said the family had isolated and taken Covid tests ahead of both operation dates, only to be told the procedure would not go ahead.
She said the family have been given no new date for when it might take place.
"[You feel] angry and upset for your child," she said.
"It is just so frustrating."
She said Keris is due to start her GCSE studies in September and the family is concerned further delays could affect her education.
She is also worried her daughter's condition may worsen.
She said: "I don't blame the NHS. I felt sorry for the nurses both times who phoned me.
"I am angry at the whole situation and something really needs to be done about it.
"I don't want to see my daughter in pain.
"How much pain do people need to be in for something to be done?"
