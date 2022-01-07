Three arrested on M1 after mobile phone stolen in Nottingham
Three people have been arrested after a man's mobile phone was stolen in Nottingham.
Police said the man met the trio in Dorket Drive at about 12:00 GMT on Wednesday after agreeing to sell the item.
One of the group snatched the phone as they attempted to leave without paying, and the victim suffered leg and rib injuries after holding onto their car.
Officers later intercepted the car as it travelled north on the M1.
As well as mobile phones, police also found a watch believed to have been stolen from a property in Leicestershire being worn by one of the men.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft, a 19-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.
