Arrests follow fight and alleged sex assault in Beeston
- Published
Two men have been arrested following a fight and alleged sexual assault.
Nottinghamshire Police said the pair, aged 18 and 47, were detained on suspicion of affray in Boundary Crescent, Beeston, on Monday afternoon.
The 47-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident in nearby Alderman Close a short time before.
The force said those involved were known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public.
Det Sgt Adam Taylor said: "This behaviour reported is absolutely unacceptable and two men were swiftly taken into custody.
"Reports of a sexual assault were also made to officers on arrival and as a result we have launched an investigation.
"A man was also arrested in connection with these allegations."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
