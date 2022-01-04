Asbestos warning after garage fire in Nottingham
- Published
Residents have been advised to keep door and windows closed as crews tackle a fire at a garage in Nottingham.
The fire service said there was a "risk of asbestos in the smoke" from the blaze in Thames Street, Bulwell.
About 60 firefighters are at the scene of the fire, which broke out shortly before 11:15 GMT, including some from the neighbouring county of Derbyshire.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service warned people to avoid the area while it deals with the incident.
It said 12 fire engines were at the scene along with a command support vehicle.
The Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water have also been contacted due to the possibility of contaminated water run-off.
The fire service said: "We expect to be there for some time, but the cause is unknown at present."
