Do not visit A&E just for Covid test, Nottingham hospital asks
- Published
A hospital has asked people to stop showing up hoping to get a Covid test.
Emergency Department staff at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham put out a short message saying it is "not a test centre".
There have been national shortages of both Lateral Flow Tests and PCRs reported in the last few weeks.
A spokesperson for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) said people were visiting looking for PCR tests last week.
In a video message reposted on Monday, a spokesman said: "If you need to be in our Emergency Department, you will be tested for Covid.
"But please do not come here only to be tested. We are not a test centre."
It comes shortly after health bosses in Nottinghamshire put out an "urgent plea" for people to only use A&E in an emergency.
They said this is because the county's health services are facing "huge pressure".
NUH has recently suspended non-essential visits due to high case rates.
