Tribute to mother killed in Boxing Day crash
The family of a woman who died in a crash on Boxing Day has paid tribute to "one of the kindest and most considerate people out there".
Jacqueline Maw died at the scene shortly after the collision on the A52 Radcliffe Road between Gamston and Stragglethorpe, in Nottinghamshire, at 17:10 GMT.
The mother-of-one's family said she "went above and beyond" for people.
Police have appealed for information about the crash.
'Loved by so many'
In a statement, the 53-year-old's family said "all she did was give throughout her life".
The statement added: "She devoted herself to being the most incredible mother imaginable and it hurts so much to know that she is gone.
"She was a huge fan of baking and took every opportunity to share that passion with those around her, making fudge for schoolteachers, brownies for co-workers and all sorts of biscuits for anyone and everyone that wanted them.
"She was loved by so many people and will be dearly missed."
Det Con Emma Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jacqueline's family at this extremely difficult time.
"Losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and during the festive season, is something we know has a huge impact on families and we are ensuring specialist officers continue to work with the family and offer them support."
Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact the force.
