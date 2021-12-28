BBC News

Woman dies in crash which closed major road

The road is one of the major routes to the south east of Nottingham

A woman has died in a crash on a major Nottinghamshire road on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were called to the A52 Radcliffe Road between Gamston and Stragglethorpe following reports of a collision at 17:10 GMT on Sunday.

The 53-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The road was closed for more than five hours.

No more details of the crash have been released so far. Police have appealed for witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage to come forward.

