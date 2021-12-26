Worksop: Strangers donate Christmas gifts after burglary
A family has thanked people for donating Christmas gifts after all their presents and Covid tests were stolen in a burglary.
Police said two men broke into the house, on Manvers Street, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on 21 December, and took the children's wrapped gifts.
Mother, Samantha, said since then they were inundated with presents, vouchers and money following the raid.
She said she was "overwhelmed" and thanked everyone for their generosity.
The 36-year-old said she had became aware of the burglars after waking up to use the toilet at about 02:50 GMT.
She said the gifts had been wrapped and in bags ready to go under the tree on Christmas Eve for their two children.
Coronavirus lateral flow tests, for the children to use when they return to school in January, were also taken along with pain medication, a watch, alcohol, cash and rings.
Samantha said the raid had left them "utterly devastated" with the children "in tears" and "scared in their own home".
'Christmas cancelled'
Police said after the burglary members of the public, businesses, local charities and a church had all donated gifts.
Samantha said: "We thought Christmas was well and truly cancelled for us but the support has been amazing.
"People have been little elves for us and it's absolutely lovely.
"I can't thank you all enough for all the kindness and support and generosity you have shown to us."
'Huge thank you'
Insp Neil Bellamy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the response from people was "heartwarming to see" and "fantastic".
"Burglaries can have such a huge impact on people both emotionally and financially," he said.
"It's amazing to see people coming together to support this family and give them a Christmas and presents for them all and especially for their children to open on the most festive day of the year.
"I would like to personally say a huge thank you."
Anyone with information about the burglary has been asked to contact the force.
