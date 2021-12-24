Teen knife possession arrest in Worksop McDonald's
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife at a fast food chain.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to a disturbance on Monday at McDonald's on Mills Way, Worksop.
The 15-year-old suspect was one of a group of youths who had been previously handed a banning notice from the restaurant after a string of anti-social behaviour incidents.
Police said they will continue to crack down on knife crime.
Officers said the group turned up shortly after 18:30 GMT and refused to leave when staff would not serve them.
When police arrived to disperse the group, one youth was seen to reach into his pocket.
Officers said he was searched and a knife was found.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possessing a blade in a public place and later released under investigation.
Sgt Josh Gibbons said: "We are continuing to crack down on anti-social behaviour and knife crime in Nottinghamshire and will always take swift and robust action to protect people from harm.
"We will also carry on enforcing the dangers of carrying knives through our two knife teams and also our education programmes in schools."
