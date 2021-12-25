Nottingham's Kanneh-Mason talk about their family Christmas
One of the world's most famous classical music families has been talking about how they spend their Christmas.
A BBC programme, due to be broadcast later, will feature all seven Kanneh-Mason siblings as they return home to Nottingham for a seasonal celebration.
Dad Stuart said despite many of his offspring being international stars, they reverted to being children again at the family home.
The show will broadcast on BBC Two.
'A special time'
"When they come through the door at Christmas, they revert, regardless of whether they are 12 or 25," Mr Kanneh-Mason told the TV special, called A Musical Family Christmas.
"It's a lot of fun."
"When we are all here in Nottingham at home, it's very noisy," added Konya, 21, who plays violin and piano.
"It's just always such a special time because it's quite rare now that we are all together."
The family first shot to fame when six of them reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent in 2015.
Sheku, the third eldest, then became the first black artist to win BBC Young Musician of the Year and later played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
In the film, Isata, Braimah, Sheku, Konya, Jeneba, Aminata and Mariatu add a musical element to the festivities with duets and an impromptu performance with local carol singers.
They also perform their favourite songs including Mary's Boy Child, We Three Kings, Santa Baby, and Bob Marley's Who The Cap Fit.
The film also includes home movies from previous Christmases, including footage of funny "outtake" moments.
Eldest child Isata said: "We still do the majority of our concerts in the UK but we're starting to perform a bit more in America and Europe as well, so it's not that often it's all nine of us together.
"Christmas has always been, for me, very much a time to shut off from the world and just be within the family."
A Musical Family Christmas with the Kanneh-Masons will air at 20:35 GMT.
