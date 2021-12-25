It is never easy working offshore at Christmas
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
As many of us tuck into turkey and exchange gifts with family, some people's jobs take them away from their loved ones for weeks over Christmas.
Paul Matthews, who has worked offshore for 30 years, said he has been away from home for about 15 Christmases.
The 57-year-old, from Nottinghamshire, is one of 18 crew currently working on a vessel in the Irish Sea monitoring the safety of gas production platforms.
He said while he is used to working at Christmas, he will miss his family.
Mr Matthews, who is married with two daughters and three grandchildren, said although he will be working during the day, he will stop for Christmas lunch with colleagues and they will take part in a quiz and raffle together in the evening.
He added the team also get time off work to Facetime their families on Christmas Day.
Mr Matthews, who is an offshore installation manager for energy services company Petrofac, said: "The catering team will prepare us a Christmas lunch, Christmas Eve meal and Boxing Day seafood spread."
He added good food helped maintain morale for anybody missing their families.
He added although working at Christmas was something he was used to, he would miss his own family.
He said operations on the maintenance vessel, which is attached to two platforms, are quietened down for Christmas.
"On Christmas Day we will do the safety basics - go round the assets, all the platforms," he said.
Mr Matthews, from Balderton, reached the vessel on 21 December and will go home on 4 January.
He said his family make the most of the time when he is home, and before he left for work they enjoyed festive meals and a trip to London.
His wife Mandy said: "It never gets any easier when he is away at Christmas after all these years. It is never the same.
"It is an important role - if it is his shift on, it is his shift on."
