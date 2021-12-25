BBC News

It is never easy working offshore at Christmas

By Samantha Noble
Image source, Paul Matthews
Image caption,
Mr Matthews said he misses being at home especially because his grandchildren are young

As many of us tuck into turkey and exchange gifts with family, some people's jobs take them away from their loved ones for weeks over Christmas.

Paul Matthews, who has worked offshore for 30 years, said he has been away from home for about 15 Christmases.

The 57-year-old, from Nottinghamshire, is one of 18 crew currently working on a vessel in the Irish Sea monitoring the safety of gas production platforms.

He said while he is used to working at Christmas, he will miss his family.

Image source, Paul Matthews
Image caption,
Mr Matthews says that while he is used to working at Christmas, he will miss his family

Mr Matthews, who is married with two daughters and three grandchildren, said although he will be working during the day, he will stop for Christmas lunch with colleagues and they will take part in a quiz and raffle together in the evening.

He added the team also get time off work to Facetime their families on Christmas Day.

Image source, Petrofac
Image caption,
Paul Matthews says he is based on a maintenance vessel which is fixed to the sea bed

Mr Matthews, who is an offshore installation manager for energy services company Petrofac, said: "The catering team will prepare us a Christmas lunch, Christmas Eve meal and Boxing Day seafood spread."

He added good food helped maintain morale for anybody missing their families.

Image source, Petrofac
Image caption,
The vessel is 75m long and 33m wide (246ft x 108 ft)

He added although working at Christmas was something he was used to, he would miss his own family.

He said operations on the maintenance vessel, which is attached to two platforms, are quietened down for Christmas.

"On Christmas Day we will do the safety basics - go round the assets, all the platforms," he said.

Image source, Paul Matthews
Image caption,
Mr Matthews reached the vessel on 21 December

Mr Matthews, from Balderton, reached the vessel on 21 December and will go home on 4 January.

He said his family make the most of the time when he is home, and before he left for work they enjoyed festive meals and a trip to London.

His wife Mandy said: "It never gets any easier when he is away at Christmas after all these years. It is never the same.

"It is an important role - if it is his shift on, it is his shift on."

