Worksop: Burglary leaves children without Christmas gifts
A family has been left "utterly devastated" after two men broke into their house and stole all of their Christmas presents, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police said burglars raided the house in Manvers Street, Worksop, in the early hours of Tuesday.
Coronavirus lateral flow tests, for the children to use when they return to school in January, were also taken.
Heartbroken mum Samantha, 36, said: "The Grinch stole Christmas but at least he brought it back."
She said her two children had been left "in tears" and "scared in their own home".
'All about the kids'
"How could they ruin our Christmas for our kids and invade our home like this? Even the Grinch stole Christmas but at least he brought it back.
"I'm not bothered if I don't get any presents - it's just my kids that matter," she said.
"It's all about the kids, and I go mad at Christmas for all the decorations and have even decorated the bathroom."
Samantha said they had boxes of sweets and Christmas chocolate on the coffee table that had been eaten, she believes, as they were being burgled.
She said she became aware of the burglars after waking up to use the toilet at about 02:50 GMT.
Other items taken include pain medication, a watch, alcohol, cash and rings.
Supt Kevin Broadhead said: "No child should be without presents to open on the most special and festive day of the year."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101.
