Organ donor mum's family touched by thank you letter
By Emily Anderson
Journalist, BBC East Midlands Today
- Published
The family of a mother-of-three who died suddenly said they were touched to receive a thank you letter from someone whose life she saved.
Leela Keshavji, 47, from Nottinghamshire, died in October 2020 following a brain haemorrhage.
One of her kidneys went to help a 38-year-old woman with chronic kidney disease.
Her husband Manoj said: "The grace with which [the recipient] wrote the letter was so touching."
He added: "The fact that Leela lives on, not just her legacy, but that she lives on through others - it's made a huge impact.
"We still feel quite tearful."
In the letter, the woman - who is married with a daughter - describes how she was diagnosed with the disease while pregnant and lost both kidneys.
She said her life had changed drastically, adding: "I would like you to know that your loved one and your family are in my thoughts and prayers every day."
Mrs Keshavji, who was trained as a Panditain - a Hindu priest - and was involved in numerous charity projects, regularly had conversations with her family about the importance of organ donation.
Her kidneys, lungs, liver, pancreas and heart valves were all used to help other people.
Her family is urging others from black and Asian communities to do the same.
The current rules on organ donation in England mean, if you are over 18, you are automatically registered as a donor, unless you choose to opt out.
Mr Keshavji added: "We need to have more acts of kindness and that's what Leela was all about."
