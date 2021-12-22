BBC News

Nottingham man denies murder of woman found injured in garden

Police said they were responding to a "disturbance" in Andover Road, Bestwood, when Stacey Clay was found

A man has denied the murder of a woman who died after being found seriously injured in her garden.

Stacey Clay, 39, was discovered in Andover Road, Bestwood, Nottingham, following a disturbance at about 06:00 BST on 19 May this year. She died in hospital two weeks later.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Matthew Farmer pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The 42-year-old, of Logan Street, Bulwell, remains in custody.

He is due to stand trial on 12 January.

