Man arrested over two assaults on same day
A man has been arrested over two attacks in Nottinghamshire, one of which left the victim in hospital.
Police were called to Ranson Road, Chilwell, at about 12:20 GMT on 16 December to an elderly man who had been assaulted and needed treatment.
At 14:25 the same day a man suffered facial injuries when he was punched in Carrfield Avenue, Toton.
A 38-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and theft.
The victim of the first attack remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man had been arrested over the two attacks and inquiries were continuing.
