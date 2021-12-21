Warning after man injured tackling narrowboat fire in Nottingham
Fire crews have reminded householders to "get out, stay out, call 999'" after a man was injured in a narrowboat fire.
The alarm was raised at around 07:45 GMT when smoke was seen coming from a boat at Castle Marina, Nottingham.
The 70-year-old occupant had tried to tackle the flames and had to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.
A joint fire service and police investigation is under way but fire officers have also warned people not to overload log burners.
The fire service said it was believed the man woke at around 06:30 to put on the log fire burner and returned to bed.
He woke up to find the boat filled with smoke and tried to extinguish the fire.
Station Manager Chris Navin said: "If you are using a log burner this Christmas then please avoid overloading the burner with logs and don't leave the burner unattended.
"Should there be a fire in your home, please get out, stay out and call 999.
"The fire service will fight the fire and it will prevent you from seriously injuring yourself."
