Grandmother's Christmas appeal to find long-lost half sister
A grandmother says all she wants for Christmas is to find her long-lost half-sister.
Patricia Blythe, 73, has never met her half-sister Sheila as they were both adopted by different families.
Originally from Nottingham, Mrs Blythe now lives in Birmingham but hopes to use social media to track her down.
So far she has found her birth certificate and an online appeal, seemingly written by her half-sister's daughter.
"I want to find her because she's my sister. I grew up alone, more or less," said Mrs Blythe.
"I feel very emotional about it. I knew my mum so there are things I could tell her about her."
Ms Blythe was adopted by her grandparents at a young age following the break-up of her parents' marriage.
She only learned her mother later had another daughter by a different father when she was in her 30s and it was mentioned by a relative.
Over the past seven months she has made it her mission to track her down.
With the help of family members, she has managed to find a birth certificate for her half-sister, who was born in Nottinghamshire.
She also found a three-year-old post on the Reddit website, which appears to be an attempt by her half-sister's daughter to appeal for more information about her family.
However, there was no contact information left on it and the original poster has not responded to messages.
Now Mrs Blythe has put a video on Twitter appealing for help.
In it she said: "My biggest wish this Christmas would be to be reunited with my sister, and for us to be the family we never had the chance to be."
