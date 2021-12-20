Nottinghamshire Police officer attacked with boiling water
- Published
A police officer needed hospital treatment after having boiling water thrown over him.
The officer had been attending reports of criminal damage in Willoughby Court, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, at about 08:00 GMT on Sunday.
While speaking to people there, boiling water was thrown in his direction.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, and causing criminal damage.
He has since been released on conditional bail as investigations continue.
The officer was treated in hospital for burns to his hand and leg.
Det Ch Insp Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an appalling and reckless act that could have caused very serious injuries.
"Our officers simply do not deserve to be assaulted and injured as they go about [their] vital work.
"We will not tolerate assaults on emergency workers and will take very robust action against anyone who engages in such abhorrent behaviour."
