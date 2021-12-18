Hucknall hit-and-run: New appeal after woman in her 80s hurt
A woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries in a "shocking" hit-and-run in Nottinghamshire, police have said.
She was struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing on the A611 in Hucknall, near the roundabout with Wood Lane, at about 17:30 GMT on 10 December.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was still receiving hospital treatment for her injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.
It has issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Con Andy Fawcett, from the force's serious collision unit, said it was a "shocking incident" where a car failed to stop at the scene.
"We are continuing to follow a number of lines of inquiry, with officers reviewing CCTV and traffic cameras from the area," he said.
"We are keen to hear from any drivers who were travelling in the area and who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident and anyone who may have recorded CCTV or mobile phone footage."
