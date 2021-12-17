Staff member mocked care home resident with dementia, report says
A care home has been rated as inadequate after inspectors observed a staff member mocking someone with dementia and saw a resident with faeces under their fingernails.
The Beechdale Manor home in Bilborough, Nottingham, was subject to an unannounced inspection on 20 October.
A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the way the home was run "placed people at risk of harm".
The home's new management said it had made changes since the inspection.
In its report, the CQC said medicine was "not always stored or managed safely", and inspectors witnessed improper behaviour from staff to residents.
"We observed an agency staff member mocking one person who had dementia," the report said.
"The other staff present did not challenge this."
'People wilfully ignored'
Inspectors described the home as "not clean or hygienic", with residents "at risk of dehydration and malnutrition due to poor monitoring" and relatives not updated.
The home's manager "failed to identify major concerns about health and safety and infection control", the CQC said, with inspectors in one instance helping a resident themselves.
"People's needs were disregarded as staff wilfully ignored people's request for help and on one occasion, we intervened to meet the person's needs," the report said.
"Furthermore, we saw one person was subjected to degrading treatment as they were sat at the dining table with faeces under their fingernails.
"Staff did not notice or offer assistance with regard to ensuring the person was clean before supporting the person to the dining room."
A spokesperson for the home said: "We are under new management.
"The points raised in this report were raised some time ago and have been actioned."
