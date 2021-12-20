Three new walk-in vaccination centres to open in Nottinghamshire
- Published
Three new walk-in Covid vaccination sites are due to open on Monday as part of a drive to jab more people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.
The sites, which will be open from 13:00 GMT on Monday and 09:00 to 17:00 seven days a week thereafter, will be located in Gedling, Newark and the city centre.
They are each expected to administer up to 1,000 vaccines a day.
The area's CCG called on people to book appointments.
'Convenient, local and well-known'
The new sites are located at the Richard Herrod leisure centre, in Gedling, the Victoria Health Centre on Glasshouse Street, in Nottingham, and the Newark Showground.
The CCG said nearly 40,000 appointments were available before the end of the year for all adults in the city and county to book a booster, with more slots being added every day.
Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: "We hope these new walk-in venues will be able to help in driving forward the booster programme even faster as we know these are convenient, local and well-known settings for the public to quickly receive their jab.
"Our teams have been working hard to increase the capacity of our sites so that we can protect the public as quickly as possible.
"We have thousands and thousands of additional bookable appointments available between now and New Year's Eve and more get added each day.
"My simple message to the public is to get a booster and protect yourself, protect your loved ones, and make sure you have a safe and Covid-free Christmas."
