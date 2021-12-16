Nottingham tram strike action halted after pay deal agreed
- Published
Strike action on Nottingham's tram service has been called off after a new pay deal was agreed.
Staff from the GMB union had stopped work on 6 November, with a second day of strikes called off after an 11% pay rise was offered.
Members voted to accept the deal, meaning planned action in December will now not take place.
Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said it was "pleased" their latest offer had been accepted.
'Maintaining a robust service'
The union said the agreement "is a very welcome outcome to weeks of campaigning and hard work".
"From day one GMB members have been clear; any pay offer must meet the modest aspirations of Nottingham tram workers, be in line with inflation that set Nottingham tram workers on track to have pay parity with tram workers in other parts of the country," a spokesman said.
"There is still more to be done and GMB will continue to campaign for proper reward and recognition for Nottingham's tram workers."
A NET spokesman added: "We are pleased that our latest offer has been accepted by union members and that their planned industrial action this month has been called off.
"We are now looking forward to working with colleagues on maintaining a robust service for customers over the festive period and beyond."
