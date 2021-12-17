Nottingham Heritage Vehicles Charity relieved by £15,000 grant
A charity that works to preserve heritage vehicles has said a £15,800 government grant to support its work has come as a "huge relief".
The Nottingham Heritage Vehicles Charity received the money from the government's culture recovery fund.
Chief executive Simon Lowings said the support was "fantastic" but feared the impact of tougher coronavirus restrictions on the charity.
The government said it had given groups around the country a helping hand.
'Huge relief'
The charity's museum, which is based in a 1936 art deco bus depot in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, was awarded the money to help it pay running costs and support digital plans to raise awareness of its collection.
Its collection includes about 40 vintage buses, including examples from the early 1900s right up to the only surviving Nottingham bendy bus from 2002.
Mr Lowings said visitor numbers had been approximately 60% down since the charity had reopened in September, following the national lockdowns and restrictions.
"If the restrictions get tougher, we will simply have to close again," he said.
"It's a huge relief to receive the support but we aren't sure how far it's going to get us.
"We rely on a lot of older volunteers to look after the buses. Sadly, we haven't seen them come back since Covid and I can't blame them.
"It's absolutely fantastic to receive the money, but we need to be open as well."
Several other attractions in the East Midlands also received support, including Tissington Hall, in Derbyshire, which received £25,000 towards staff costs.
Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "I'm delighted that this vital funding from our unprecedented culture recovery fund is giving so many brilliant heritage organisations a helping hand this winter.
"I want everyone to enjoy what our fascinating and diverse heritage has to offer and with this money, we're safeguarding these organisations for generations to come."
