Nottingham tram named in honour of Sir Martyn Poliakoff
A professor who is a familiar face to millions around the world thanks to his hit YouTube science videos is to have a tram named in his honour.
Sir Martyn Poliakoff - a research professor of chemistry at the University of Nottingham - will see the naming at a special ceremony.
Sir Martyn said he was "hugely honoured" by the accolade.
The company that runs the trams said it hoped the name change would inspire the city's students.
'Special'
The new tram is due to be unveiled at the depot of operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) on Wilkinson Street on what is Sir Martyn's 74th birthday.
Sir Martyn is known worldwide as the presenter of YouTube science series Periodic Table of Videos, which attracts a global audience with millions of views.
He follows a long line of high-profile Nottingham names that have had trams named after them, including Vicky McClure, Torvill and Dean and DH Lawrence.
Sir Martyn said: "I am hugely honoured to have a tram named after me and it's very exciting to know my students could be arriving at university on the Sir Martyn Poliakoff tram.
"Even though my career and passion for communicating science has taken me all over the world, Nottingham will always be home so this honour is really very special."
Tim Hesketh, from Tramlink - which is responsible for the network - said: "Professor Poliakoff is not only a Nottingham hero but also a science icon to millions worldwide through his work to make science fun and accessible to a global online audience.
"We are delighted to name a tram in Sir Martyn's honour and hope the thousands of Nottingham students using the tram each day will see his name and be inspired by his ground-breaking achievements."
