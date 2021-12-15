North Muskham: Arrest after woman and son threatened with shotgun
- Published
A man has been arrested after a woman and her son were threatened with a shotgun following an argument, police said.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to an address in The Park, in North Muskham near Newark, on Tuesday.
The force said it was reported a man had been drinking heavily and threatened to kill the woman and her adult son in the early hours.
Police later seized four shotguns and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition.
The arrested man, 58, has been detained on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Officers also obtained a warrant to search the property, where the ammunition and the licensed shotguns were found.
Det Sgt Tom Carver said: "We understand incidents of this nature will cause concern but the suspect in this case is known to the victims and we are satisfied there was no wider threat to the local community."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.