Covid: Omicron now dominant strain in Nottingham
Omicron is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Nottingham according to health officials.
They have warned the virus is spreading rapidly in the city, with cases doubling in recent weeks.
Latest figures show infections at 581 cases per 100,000 people, with more than half of those believed to be the new variant.
Lucy Hubber, Nottingham's Director of Public Health, urged people to use "common sense" for Christmas plans.
On Thursday the UK reported its highest number of daily infections - 88,376 - since the pandemic began.
At the end of November, one of the first two cases of omicron in the UK was detected in Nottingham and the new variant has contributed to a surge in infections.
Ms Hubber said: "We are seeing incredibly high rates of cases. In Nottingham we have had a steady cases rate but we have seen that double in the last two to three weeks.
"We have moved from having mainly Delta cases to now over half our cases being Omicron in the space of 10 to 12 days."
She urged people not to dismiss the rise due to reports of Omicron being "mild".
"This new variant is really easily passed on and we know it still makes people very poorly," she said.
"Nationally we hear stories of people in hospital with Omicron and so we can't pretend this isn't a continuation of the serious picture."
On Monday, three new walk-in covid vaccines sites are due to open in Nottinghamshire.
They will open at 13:00 GMT at Victoria Health Centre in Nottingham City Centre, Carlton's Richard Herrod Leisure Centre and the Newark Showground, and will then operate from 09:00 to 17:00 seven days a week.
