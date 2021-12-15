Lenton: Arrests after reports of men with guns in street
Two men have been arrested after reports of people pointing guns at each other in a street.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Church Street in Lenton at about 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, and officers recovered two air rifles.
The men, aged 19 and 20, were held on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Ch Insp Amy Styles-Jones said they had "caused alarm to people".
The guns seized were Airsoft pellet guns, said officers.
She said: "Whilst these guns are basically harmless they do look very realistic and in this instance have caused alarm to people who saw two men carrying guns in the street.
"Police acted very swiftly to contain the area and arrest the two men involved and we would like to reassure people that the incident has now been dealt with.
"This should serve as a warning to people that carrying weapons - including imitation weapons - is taken extremely seriously."
