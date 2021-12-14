Nottingham clubber arrested after showing knife to security
- Published
A man has been arrested after showing up to a nightclub with a knife.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to the venue in Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham, shortly after 23:00 GMT on Sunday.
The man had been asked to put his belongings in a tray for inspection when he arrived, prompting him to put down a phone, wallet and lock knife.
The 25-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
