Man in hospital after two rescued from icy waters in Nottinghamshire
- Published
A man remains in hospital after police rescued two men from icy water.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Farndon Marina at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday after a resident heard cries for help.
It is believed one of the men slipped on an icy pontoon and the other entered the water to try to save him.
One of the men was unconscious and believed to be suffering hypothermia, but is currently in a stable condition in hospital.
Ch Insp Chris Sullivan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thankfully the swift response by these police officers and brave actions to pull them free may have saved both of their lives."
