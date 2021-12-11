Police in Hucknall appeal after woman in her 80s hit by car
A woman in her 80s has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.
Nottinghamshire Police said the woman was struck at about 17:30 GMT on Friday near the junction of Wood Lane and the A611 in Hucknall.
Any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage are being encouraged to contact the force.
Sgt Craig Luckett, from the roads policing unit, said: "We are working hard to understand exactly what happened here."
