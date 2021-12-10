Teenager arrested after boys threatened with baton in St Ann's
A teenager has been arrested after two boys were threatened with a baton while sitting in a car.
Nottinghamshire Police said it happened after the two victims had pulled up in the car on Marmion Road, St Ann's, Nottingham, at about 00:20 GMT on 5 December.
A 17-year-old boy remains in custody while inquiries continue, the force added.
Police believe the people involved may have been known to each other.
"We do not believe there is any wider risk to the public," Det Insp Kayne Rukas said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101.
